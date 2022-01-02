Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rob Gronkowski, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) square off against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has 550 receiving yards on 41 catches (69 targets) with six touchdowns this season, averaging 36.7 yards per game.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 10.7% (69 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.
  • Gronkowski (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Gronkowski is averaging 32.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Jets, 21.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • Gronkowski has caught a touchdown pass against the Jets twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The 267.9 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gronkowski was targeted two times, picking up 23 yards on one reception (averaging 23 yards per grab).
  • Gronkowski has totaled 114 receiving yards (38.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 22 targets over his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Antonio Brown

57

8.9%

39

519

4

3

2.7%

