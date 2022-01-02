Publish date:
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has 550 receiving yards on 41 catches (69 targets) with six touchdowns this season, averaging 36.7 yards per game.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 10.7% (69 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.
- Gronkowski (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- Gronkowski is averaging 32.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Jets, 21.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- Gronkowski has caught a touchdown pass against the Jets twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 267.9 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gronkowski was targeted two times, picking up 23 yards on one reception (averaging 23 yards per grab).
- Gronkowski has totaled 114 receiving yards (38.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 22 targets over his last three games.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Antonio Brown
57
8.9%
39
519
4
3
2.7%
Powered By Data Skrive