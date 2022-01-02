Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rob Gronkowski, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) square off against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has 550 receiving yards on 41 catches (69 targets) with six touchdowns this season, averaging 36.7 yards per game.

Gronkowski has been the target of 10.7% (69 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.

Gronkowski (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Gronkowski is averaging 32.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Jets, 21.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Gronkowski has caught a touchdown pass against the Jets twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 267.9 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Gronkowski was targeted two times, picking up 23 yards on one reception (averaging 23 yards per grab).

Gronkowski has totaled 114 receiving yards (38.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 22 targets over his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7%

