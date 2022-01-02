Robby Anderson will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 17 when Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson's 44 catches have led to 459 yards (30.6 per game) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 99 times.

Anderson has been the target of 18.7% (99 total) of his team's 530 passing attempts this season.

Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Anderson's 48 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints are 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups with the Saints, Anderson has not had a TD catch.

The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Anderson grabbed five passes for 58 yards while being targeted 10 times.

During his last three games, Anderson has caught 15 passes on 30 targets for 171 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.0 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.3% 18 250 1 2 4.3%

