Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson's 44 catches have led to 459 yards (30.6 per game) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 99 times.
- Anderson has been the target of 18.7% (99 total) of his team's 530 passing attempts this season.
- Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Anderson's 48 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints are 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups with the Saints, Anderson has not had a TD catch.
- The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Anderson grabbed five passes for 58 yards while being targeted 10 times.
- During his last three games, Anderson has caught 15 passes on 30 targets for 171 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.0 yards per game.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.3%
18
250
1
2
4.3%
