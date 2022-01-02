Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ronald Jones II, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) play the New York Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 402 yards on 91 carries (26.8 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

And he has caught nine passes for 63 yards (4.2 per game).

He has received 91 of his team's 344 carries this season (26.5%).

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 141.3 yards per game.

This season the Jets are ranked 32nd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (27).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Jones picked up 65 yards on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown.

He added two receptions for 16 yards in the passing game.

Jones has 136 yards on 31 carries (45.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ronald Jones II 91 26.5% 402 4 13 19.7% 4.4 Leonard Fournette 180 52.3% 812 8 40 60.6% 4.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 18 5.2% 120 1 1 1.5% 6.7 Le'Veon Bell 33 - 82 2 5 - 2.5

