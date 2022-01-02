Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ronald Jones II, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) play the New York Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has 402 yards on 91 carries (26.8 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
  • And he has caught nine passes for 63 yards (4.2 per game).
  • He has received 91 of his team's 344 carries this season (26.5%).
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 141.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Jets are ranked 32nd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (27).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Jones picked up 65 yards on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • He added two receptions for 16 yards in the passing game.
  • Jones has 136 yards on 31 carries (45.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ronald Jones II

91

26.5%

402

4

13

19.7%

4.4

Leonard Fournette

180

52.3%

812

8

40

60.6%

4.5

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

18

5.2%

120

1

1

1.5%

6.7

Le'Veon Bell

33

-

82

2

5

-

2.5

