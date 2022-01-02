In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Russell Gage and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has totaled 594 yards on 54 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 39.6 yards per game on 76 targets.

Gage has been the target of 14.7% (76 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the football in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The 184.2 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have given up 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Gage grabbed four passes for 39 yards while being targeted five times.

Gage has hauled in 16 passes (23 targets) for 194 yards (64.7 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 47 9.1% 26 351 3 8 11.3%

