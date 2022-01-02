Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Russell Gage and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gage has totaled 594 yards on 54 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 39.6 yards per game on 76 targets.
  • Gage has been the target of 14.7% (76 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gage's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The 184.2 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Bills have given up 11 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Gage grabbed four passes for 39 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Gage has hauled in 16 passes (23 targets) for 194 yards (64.7 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

Olamide Zaccheaus

47

9.1%

26

351

3

8

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive