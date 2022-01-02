Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Russell Wilson, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) play the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has thrown for 2,639 yards (175.9 ypg), completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He also has 154 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Wilson accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 345 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Wilson's 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions are 12.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wilson threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those outings against the Lions.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 256.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) for 181 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

He also tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 58.1% of his passes (50-of-86), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9%

