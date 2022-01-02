Publish date:
Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has thrown for 2,639 yards (175.9 ypg), completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He also has 154 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Wilson accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 345 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Wilson's 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions are 12.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wilson threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those outings against the Lions.
- Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 256.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) for 181 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- He also tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 58.1% of his passes (50-of-86), with four touchdowns and one interception.
Wilson's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
99
22.5%
65
1053
5
5
11.4%
D.K. Metcalf
109
24.8%
64
846
9
14
31.8%
Gerald Everett
55
12.5%
44
422
4
7
15.9%
