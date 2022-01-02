Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Russell Wilson, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) play the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has thrown for 2,639 yards (175.9 ypg), completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He also has 154 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wilson accounts for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 345 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Wilson's 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions are 12.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wilson threw multiple touchdown passes in both of those outings against the Lions.
  • Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 256.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) for 181 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • He also tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 58.1% of his passes (50-of-86), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

99

22.5%

65

1053

5

5

11.4%

D.K. Metcalf

109

24.8%

64

846

9

14

31.8%

Gerald Everett

55

12.5%

44

422

4

7

15.9%

