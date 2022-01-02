Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has passed for 3,327 yards (221.8 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (321-for-481), with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 49 times for 265 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.
- The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tannehill has thrown 70 passes in the red zone this season, 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Dolphins.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Tannehill went 22-for-29 (75.9%) for 209 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Tannehill added three carries for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.
- Tannehill has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 ypg) on 65-of-92 passing with one touchdown and one interception over his last three games.
- He's tacked on 69 rushing yards on 12 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 23.0 yards per game.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
94
19.4%
57
760
4
10
14.1%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
50
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.7%
Julio Jones
39
8.0%
26
376
0
5
7.0%
Powered By Data Skrive