Before Ryan Tannehill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has passed for 3,327 yards (221.8 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (321-for-481), with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 49 times for 265 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.

The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill has thrown 70 passes in the red zone this season, 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Tannehill went 22-for-29 (75.9%) for 209 yards with one touchdown pass.

Tannehill added three carries for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.

Tannehill has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 ypg) on 65-of-92 passing with one touchdown and one interception over his last three games.

He's tacked on 69 rushing yards on 12 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0%

