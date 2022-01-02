Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Before Ryan Tannehill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has passed for 3,327 yards (221.8 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (321-for-481), with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 49 times for 265 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.
  • The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tannehill has thrown 70 passes in the red zone this season, 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Tannehill went 22-for-29 (75.9%) for 209 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Tannehill added three carries for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 ypg) on 65-of-92 passing with one touchdown and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's tacked on 69 rushing yards on 12 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive