In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sam Darnold and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South opponents play in Week 17 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Darnold has racked up 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) while completing 197 of 338 passes (58.3% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 196 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.

Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In one matchup against the Saints, Darnold recorded 305 passing yards, 114.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Saints.

The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Darnold went 15-for-32 (46.9%) for 190 yards.

He also tacked on 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Darnold has thrown for 190 passing yards over his last three games (63.3 per game) and has a 46.9% completion percentage (15-of-32), throwing zero touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3%

