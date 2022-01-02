Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sam Darnold and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South opponents play in Week 17 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Darnold has racked up 2,176 passing yards (145.1 per game) while completing 197 of 338 passes (58.3% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 196 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
  • Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In one matchup against the Saints, Darnold recorded 305 passing yards, 114.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Saints.
  • The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Darnold went 15-for-32 (46.9%) for 190 yards.
  • He also tacked on 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Darnold has thrown for 190 passing yards over his last three games (63.3 per game) and has a 46.9% completion percentage (15-of-32), throwing zero touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

