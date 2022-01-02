An NFL Week 17 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) squaring off against the Houston Texans (4-11).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 43.5 points in seven of 15 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 41.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.

The 49 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.1, 3.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The 49ers average 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per matchup the Texans give up.

When San Francisco scores more than 26.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The 49ers average just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans give up per contest (380.9).

San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 380.9 yards.

The 49ers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 24 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 7-8-0 this season.

This season, the Texans have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Texans put up 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers allow (22.3).

When Houston records more than 22.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Texans collect 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers give up (318.9).

In games that Houston amasses over 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (17).

Home and road insights

At home this season, San Francisco is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

San Francisco has gone over the total in four of seven games at home this year.

The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.2 points, 4.7 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Houston is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, away from home.

Houston has hit the over twice in seven away games this year.

Texans away games this season average 45.2 total points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.