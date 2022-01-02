Skip to main content
San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) squaring off against the Houston Texans (4-11).

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • Houston's games have gone over 43.5 points in seven of 15 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 41.6 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 49 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.1, 3.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.
  • San Francisco is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers average 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per matchup the Texans give up.
  • When San Francisco scores more than 26.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The 49ers average just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans give up per contest (380.9).
  • San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 380.9 yards.
  • The 49ers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 24 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 7-8-0 this season.
  • This season, the Texans have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Texans put up 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers allow (22.3).
  • When Houston records more than 22.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Texans collect 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers give up (318.9).
  • In games that Houston amasses over 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (17).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, San Francisco is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • San Francisco has gone over the total in four of seven games at home this year.
  • The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 48.2 points, 4.7 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • Houston is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, away from home.
  • Houston has hit the over twice in seven away games this year.
  • Texans away games this season average 45.2 total points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

