Saquon Barkley will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Barkley and the New York Giants (4-11) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Barkley has run for 461 yards on 130 carries (30.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

And he has caught 38 passes for 244 yards (16.3 per game) with two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 354 times this season, and he's handled 130 of those attempts (36.7%).

The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Barkley has averaged 70.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 20.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Barkley, in three matchups versus the Bears, has not run for a TD.

The Bears have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 124.1 yards per game.

This year the Bears have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Eagles, Barkley picked up 32 yards on 15 carries.

During his last three games, Barkley has run for 146 yards on 46 carries (48.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He also has eight catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 130 36.7% 461 2 11 24.4% 3.5 Devontae Booker 119 33.6% 533 2 15 33.3% 4.5 Daniel Jones 62 17.5% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.8% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

