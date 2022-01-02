Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Saquon Barkley will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Barkley and the New York Giants (4-11) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Barkley has run for 461 yards on 130 carries (30.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 38 passes for 244 yards (16.3 per game) with two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 354 times this season, and he's handled 130 of those attempts (36.7%).
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Barkley has averaged 70.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 20.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Barkley, in three matchups versus the Bears, has not run for a TD.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 124.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Bears have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Eagles, Barkley picked up 32 yards on 15 carries.
  • During his last three games, Barkley has run for 146 yards on 46 carries (48.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He also has eight catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

130

36.7%

461

2

11

24.4%

3.5

Devontae Booker

119

33.6%

533

2

15

33.3%

4.5

Daniel Jones

62

17.5%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.8%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive