January 2, 2022
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) squaring off against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in nine of 15 games this season.
  • In 53.3% of Detroit's games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.7 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 4.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Seattle is 7-8-0 this season.
  • The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7.5 points or more.
  • Seattle has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (five times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Seahawks rack up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions give up per outing (25.7).
  • Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 305.2 yards per game, 66.9 fewer yards than the 372.1 the Lions allow per contest.
  • Seattle is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 372.1 yards.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (16).
  • Detroit has played 15 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 7-2 in their nine games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Lions put up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks give up (20.5).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 20.5 points.
  • The Lions collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Seahawks give up (385.5).
  • When Detroit totals over 385.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Seattle is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • This year, Seattle has hit the over in three of seven home games.
  • The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 46.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Detroit is 0-7-1 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • Detroit has hit the over twice in eight road games this year.
  • Lions away games this season average 44.8 total points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

