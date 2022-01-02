An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) squaring off against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in nine of 15 games this season.

In 53.3% of Detroit's games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 3.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.7 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 4.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 7-8-0 this season.

The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Seattle has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (five times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Seahawks rack up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions give up per outing (25.7).

Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.7 points.

The Seahawks collect 305.2 yards per game, 66.9 fewer yards than the 372.1 the Lions allow per contest.

Seattle is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 372.1 yards.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five fewer than the Lions have forced (16).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 15 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 7-2 in their nine games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Lions put up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks give up (20.5).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Lions collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Seahawks give up (385.5).

When Detroit totals over 385.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Seattle is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

This year, Seattle has hit the over in three of seven home games.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 46.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Detroit is 0-7-1 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, on the road.

Detroit has hit the over twice in eight road games this year.

Lions away games this season average 44.8 total points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

