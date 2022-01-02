Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before placing any bets on Sony Michel's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Los Angeles' top rusher, Michel, has carried the ball 168 times for 728 yards (48.5 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 17 passes for 97 yards (6.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 168 of his team's 373 carries this season (45.0%).
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his single career matchup against the Ravens, Michel put up 18 rushing yards, 61.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Allowing 85.6 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the best run defense in the league.
  • This season the Ravens have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Michel put together a 131-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball 27 times (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Michel has 302 rushing yards on 65 attempts (100.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

168

45.0%

728

3

35

50.0%

4.3

Darrell Henderson

149

39.9%

688

5

24

34.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.1%

46

1

2

2.9%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

31

8.3%

44

0

7

10.0%

1.4

