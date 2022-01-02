Publish date:
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Los Angeles' top rusher, Michel, has carried the ball 168 times for 728 yards (48.5 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 17 passes for 97 yards (6.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 168 of his team's 373 carries this season (45.0%).
- The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his single career matchup against the Ravens, Michel put up 18 rushing yards, 61.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
- Allowing 85.6 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the best run defense in the league.
- This season the Ravens have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Michel put together a 131-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball 27 times (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Michel has 302 rushing yards on 65 attempts (100.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
168
45.0%
728
3
35
50.0%
4.3
Darrell Henderson
149
39.9%
688
5
24
34.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
2.1%
46
1
2
2.9%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
31
8.3%
44
0
7
10.0%
1.4
