Before placing any bets on Sony Michel's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Los Angeles' top rusher, Michel, has carried the ball 168 times for 728 yards (48.5 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 17 passes for 97 yards (6.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 168 of his team's 373 carries this season (45.0%).

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his single career matchup against the Ravens, Michel put up 18 rushing yards, 61.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.

Allowing 85.6 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the best run defense in the league.

This season the Ravens have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Michel put together a 131-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball 27 times (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Michel has 302 rushing yards on 65 attempts (100.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 168 45.0% 728 3 35 50.0% 4.3 Darrell Henderson 149 39.9% 688 5 24 34.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.1% 46 1 2 2.9% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 31 8.3% 44 0 7 10.0% 1.4

