Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Diggs has 89 catches (on 141 targets) and leads the Bills with 1,092 receiving yards (72.8 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 24.2% (141 total) of his team's 583 passing attempts this season.

Diggs (29 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Diggs has averaged 34.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

This week Diggs will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Diggs grabbed seven passes for 85 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.

Diggs has recorded 194 receiving yards (64.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 33 targets over his last three outings.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3% Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive