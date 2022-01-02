Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Diggs has 89 catches (on 141 targets) and leads the Bills with 1,092 receiving yards (72.8 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 24.2% (141 total) of his team's 583 passing attempts this season.
  • Diggs (29 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Diggs has averaged 34.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • This week Diggs will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Diggs grabbed seven passes for 85 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.
  • Diggs has recorded 194 receiving yards (64.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 33 targets over his last three outings.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

