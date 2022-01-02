Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Diggs has 89 catches (on 141 targets) and leads the Bills with 1,092 receiving yards (72.8 per game) while scoring nine touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 24.2% (141 total) of his team's 583 passing attempts this season.
- Diggs (29 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Falcons.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Diggs has averaged 34.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- This week Diggs will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Diggs grabbed seven passes for 85 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.
- Diggs has recorded 194 receiving yards (64.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 33 targets over his last three outings.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
Powered By Data Skrive