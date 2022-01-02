Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) versus the New York Jets (4-11) in NFL Week 17 action.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • In 60% of New York's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 2.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.2 points lower than the 50.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.1 points per game in 2021, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets surrender (29.9).
  • When Tampa Bay scores more than 29.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7) than the Jets give up per contest (391.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals over 391.3 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (13).
  • New York has five wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).
  • The Jets score 18.4 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 the Buccaneers allow.
  • New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.
  • The Jets rack up just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (329.6).
  • New York is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals over 329.6 yards.
  • The Jets have 26 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New York is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home this year.
  • This year, New York has hit the over in five of eight games at home.
  • The average total in Jets home games this season is 44.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • This season on the road, Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • This season, in eight road games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Buccaneers away games average 50.5 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

