It'll be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) versus the New York Jets (4-11) in NFL Week 17 action.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

In 60% of New York's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 2.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points lower than the 50.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.1 points per game in 2021, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets surrender (29.9).

When Tampa Bay scores more than 29.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Buccaneers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7) than the Jets give up per contest (391.3).

Tampa Bay is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals over 391.3 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (13).

Jets stats and trends

New York has five wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

New York's games this season have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).

The Jets score 18.4 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 the Buccaneers allow.

New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.8 points.

The Jets rack up just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (329.6).

New York is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals over 329.6 yards.

The Jets have 26 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New York is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home this year.

This year, New York has hit the over in five of eight games at home.

The average total in Jets home games this season is 44.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

This season on the road, Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This season, in eight road games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

This season, Buccaneers away games average 50.5 points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

