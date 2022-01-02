Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Tavon Austin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Austin and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) take on the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Austin has recorded 211 receiving yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes on 34 targets.

Austin has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.

Austin has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

Austin's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Patriots.

Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Austin put together a 68-yard performance against the Jets last week on six catches while being targeted seven times.

Austin's 10 grabs have led to 96 yards (32.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 15 times.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tavon Austin 34 6.2% 21 211 1 2 4.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

