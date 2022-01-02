Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Tavon Austin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Tavon Austin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Austin and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) take on the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Austin has recorded 211 receiving yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes on 34 targets.
  • Austin has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
  • Austin has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Austin's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Patriots.
  • Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Patriots have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Austin put together a 68-yard performance against the Jets last week on six catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Austin's 10 grabs have led to 96 yards (32.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 15 times.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tavon Austin

34

6.2%

21

211

1

2

4.7%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

