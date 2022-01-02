Publish date:
Tavon Austin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds
Tavon Austin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Austin has recorded 211 receiving yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes on 34 targets.
- Austin has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
- Austin has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Austin's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Patriots.
- Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Patriots have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Austin put together a 68-yard performance against the Jets last week on six catches while being targeted seven times.
- Austin's 10 grabs have led to 96 yards (32.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 15 times.
Austin's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tavon Austin
34
6.2%
21
211
1
2
4.7%
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
