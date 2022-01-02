Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has passed for 3,052 yards while completing 64.8% of his throws (285-of-440), with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (203.5 yards per game).
- He's also rushed 56 times for 296 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In three matchups against the Eagles, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 191.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Heinicke has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Eagles over that time.
- This week Heinicke will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Heinicke threw for 121 yards while completing 31.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Heinicke has put up 243 passing yards (81.0 per game) while going 18-for-47 (38.3% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
Powered By Data Skrive