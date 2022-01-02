Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any bets on Taylor Heinicke's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-9) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has passed for 3,052 yards while completing 64.8% of his throws (285-of-440), with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (203.5 yards per game).
  • He's also rushed 56 times for 296 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In three matchups against the Eagles, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 191.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Heinicke has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Eagles over that time.
  • This week Heinicke will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Eagles have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Heinicke threw for 121 yards while completing 31.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Heinicke has put up 243 passing yards (81.0 per game) while going 18-for-47 (38.3% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

