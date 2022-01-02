Before placing any bets on Taylor Heinicke's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-9) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has passed for 3,052 yards while completing 64.8% of his throws (285-of-440), with 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (203.5 yards per game).

He's also rushed 56 times for 296 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In three matchups against the Eagles, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 191.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Heinicke has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Eagles over that time.

This week Heinicke will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Heinicke threw for 121 yards while completing 31.8% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Over his last three games, Heinicke has put up 243 passing yards (81.0 per game) while going 18-for-47 (38.3% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

