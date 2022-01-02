Taysom Hill will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents square off in Week 17 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has passed for 649 yards (43.3 per game) while completing 55.7% of his passes (54-for-97), with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 311 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Hill has thrown six passes in the red zone this season, 5.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Carolina

In 10 matchups against the Panthers, Hill averaged zero passing yards per game, 187.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill didn't record a touchdown pass in any of those games.

The 200.7 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.

Hill has racked up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage (28-for-48) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also rushed 22 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 73 16.2% 40 601 6 7 12.7% Deonte Harris 53 11.7% 31 523 3 4 7.3% Alvin Kamara 59 13.1% 40 355 4 10 18.2%

