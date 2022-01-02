Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Taysom Hill will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents square off in Week 17 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has passed for 649 yards (43.3 per game) while completing 55.7% of his passes (54-for-97), with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 311 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hill has thrown six passes in the red zone this season, 5.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In 10 matchups against the Panthers, Hill averaged zero passing yards per game, 187.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hill didn't record a touchdown pass in any of those games.
  • The 200.7 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
  • Hill has racked up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage (28-for-48) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 22 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

73

16.2%

40

601

6

7

12.7%

Deonte Harris

53

11.7%

31

523

3

4

7.3%

Alvin Kamara

59

13.1%

40

355

4

10

18.2%

