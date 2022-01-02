Publish date:
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has passed for 649 yards (43.3 per game) while completing 55.7% of his passes (54-for-97), with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 311 rushing yards on 53 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
- The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hill has thrown six passes in the red zone this season, 5.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In 10 matchups against the Panthers, Hill averaged zero passing yards per game, 187.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hill didn't record a touchdown pass in any of those games.
- The 200.7 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have given up 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
- Hill has racked up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) and has a 58.3% completion percentage (28-for-48) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also rushed 22 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.3 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
73
16.2%
40
601
6
7
12.7%
Deonte Harris
53
11.7%
31
523
3
4
7.3%
Alvin Kamara
59
13.1%
40
355
4
10
18.2%
