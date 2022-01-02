Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater leads Denver with 3,052 passing yards (203.5 ypg) on 285-of-426 with 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 106 rushing yards (7.1 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater accounts for 41.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 426 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Bridgewater's 182 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers are 5.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Chargers.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.
  • Bridgewater has put up 277 passing yards (92.3 ypg) on 30-of-47 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

