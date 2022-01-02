Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater leads Denver with 3,052 passing yards (203.5 ypg) on 285-of-426 with 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.
- He also adds 106 rushing yards (7.1 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater accounts for 41.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 426 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Bridgewater's 182 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers are 5.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Chargers.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.
- Bridgewater has put up 277 passing yards (92.3 ypg) on 30-of-47 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
90
18.4%
54
703
2
10
17.5%
Tim Patrick
75
15.4%
47
639
5
10
17.5%
Noah Fant
81
16.6%
61
562
3
10
17.5%
