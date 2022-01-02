There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater leads Denver with 3,052 passing yards (203.5 ypg) on 285-of-426 with 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.

He also adds 106 rushing yards (7.1 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater accounts for 41.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 426 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Bridgewater's 182 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers are 5.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Chargers.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.

Bridgewater has put up 277 passing yards (92.3 ypg) on 30-of-47 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5%

