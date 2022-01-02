Publish date:
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has 71 receptions (105 targets) for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 68.6 yards per game.
- Higgins has been the target of 21.6% (105 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.
- Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Higgins put together a 194-yard performance against the Ravens last week on 12 catches (16.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 13 times and scoring two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Higgins has 331 receiving yards on 19 receptions (23 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 110.3 yards per game.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
