Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Tee Higgins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has 71 receptions (105 targets) for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 68.6 yards per game.

Higgins has been the target of 21.6% (105 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.

Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.2 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Higgins put together a 194-yard performance against the Ravens last week on 12 catches (16.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 13 times and scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Higgins has 331 receiving yards on 19 receptions (23 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 110.3 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

