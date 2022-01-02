Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Tee Higgins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has 71 receptions (105 targets) for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 68.6 yards per game.
  • Higgins has been the target of 21.6% (105 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.
  • Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Higgins put together a 194-yard performance against the Ravens last week on 12 catches (16.2 yards per reception) while being targeted 13 times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Higgins has 331 receiving yards on 19 receptions (23 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 110.3 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

