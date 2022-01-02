Skip to main content
Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (8-7) will look to prolong their seven-game winning run against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 53.3% of Miami's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 40.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 4.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 40 total in this contest.
  • Titans games this season feature an average total of 48.5 points, a number 8.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.4 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tennessee has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • The Titans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.
  • Tennessee has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Titans rack up 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.0 per contest the Dolphins surrender.
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.
  • The Titans collect 340.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 336.7 the Dolphins give up per outing.
  • In games that Tennessee totals more than 336.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, two more than the Dolphins' takeaways (23).
  • In Miami's 15 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Dolphins are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).
  • The Dolphins put up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Titans surrender.
  • Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.7 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up 22.2 fewer yards per game (311.0) than the Titans allow (333.2).
  • When Miami totals more than 333.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (24 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • In eight home games this season, Tennessee has hit the over twice.
  • Titans home games this season average 48.7 total points, 8.7 more than this matchup's over/under (40).
  • This year in away games, Miami is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In seven road games this season, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 44.9 points, 4.9 more than this outing's over/under (40).

