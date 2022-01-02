The Miami Dolphins (8-7) will look to prolong their seven-game winning run against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 53.3% of Miami's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 40.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 4.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 40 total in this contest.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 48.5 points, a number 8.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

The Titans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Titans rack up 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.0 per contest the Dolphins surrender.

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.

The Titans collect 340.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 336.7 the Dolphins give up per outing.

In games that Tennessee totals more than 336.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, two more than the Dolphins' takeaways (23).

Dolphins stats and trends

In Miami's 15 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Dolphins are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).

The Dolphins put up 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Titans surrender.

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.7 points.

The Dolphins rack up 22.2 fewer yards per game (311.0) than the Titans allow (333.2).

When Miami totals more than 333.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (24 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1).

In eight home games this season, Tennessee has hit the over twice.

Titans home games this season average 48.7 total points, 8.7 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

This year in away games, Miami is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

In seven road games this season, Miami has hit the over twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 44.9 points, 4.9 more than this outing's over/under (40).

