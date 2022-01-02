Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-9) play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's 899 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 116 times and has totaled 66 receptions and five touchdowns (59.9 yards per game).
  • McLaurin has been the target of 23.4% (116 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Eagles, 21.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Eagles, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, McLaurin reeled in three passes for 40 yards while being targeted six times.
  • McLaurin has recorded 91 receiving yards (30.3 per game), reeling in five passes on 13 targets over his last three outings.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.7%

24

296

3

2

4.0%

