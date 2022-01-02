In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-9) play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's 899 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 116 times and has totaled 66 receptions and five touchdowns (59.9 yards per game).

McLaurin has been the target of 23.4% (116 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Eagles, 21.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five matchups versus the Eagles, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, McLaurin reeled in three passes for 40 yards while being targeted six times.

McLaurin has recorded 91 receiving yards (30.3 per game), reeling in five passes on 13 targets over his last three outings.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0% DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0%

