Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's 899 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 116 times and has totaled 66 receptions and five touchdowns (59.9 yards per game).
- McLaurin has been the target of 23.4% (116 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Eagles, 21.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Eagles, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, McLaurin reeled in three passes for 40 yards while being targeted six times.
- McLaurin has recorded 91 receiving yards (30.3 per game), reeling in five passes on 13 targets over his last three outings.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
Powered By Data Skrive