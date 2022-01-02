Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Before Tom Brady hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) square off in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady leads Tampa Bay with 4,580 passing yards (305.3 per game) and has a 66.8% completion percentage this year (422-of-632) while throwing 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 81 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while running the football 34.9% of the time.
  • Brady has thrown 109 passes in the red zone this season, 61.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Jets, 50.1 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady recorded one touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Jets, while throwing multiple TDs in seven matchups.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets are conceding 267.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Brady put together a 232-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • He tacked on one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • Brady has racked up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) and has a 60.5% completion percentage this year (75-of-124) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He also has 29 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive