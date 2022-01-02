Before Tom Brady hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) square off in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady leads Tampa Bay with 4,580 passing yards (305.3 per game) and has a 66.8% completion percentage this year (422-of-632) while throwing 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 81 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while running the football 34.9% of the time.

Brady has thrown 109 passes in the red zone this season, 61.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Jets, 50.1 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Brady recorded one touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Jets, while throwing multiple TDs in seven matchups.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are conceding 267.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Brady put together a 232-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

He tacked on one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.

Brady has racked up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) and has a 60.5% completion percentage this year (75-of-124) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He also has 29 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

