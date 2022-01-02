Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady leads Tampa Bay with 4,580 passing yards (305.3 per game) and has a 66.8% completion percentage this year (422-of-632) while throwing 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 81 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while running the football 34.9% of the time.
- Brady has thrown 109 passes in the red zone this season, 61.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York
- Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Jets, 50.1 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady recorded one touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Jets, while throwing multiple TDs in seven matchups.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets are conceding 267.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Brady put together a 232-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- He tacked on one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- Brady has racked up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) and has a 60.5% completion percentage this year (75-of-124) while throwing three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He also has 29 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
