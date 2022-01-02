In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tony Pollard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) square off in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pollard has 710 yards on 127 carries (47.3 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.

He has tacked on 36 catches for 288 yards (19.2 per game).

He has handled 127, or 30.0%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Pollard's 31 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cardinals are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cardinals.

Pollard will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 113.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

The Cowboys are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Pollard carried the ball eight times for 34 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

Pollard also tacked on 16 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Pollard has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 20 carries.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 127 30.0% 710 2 15 22.7% 5.6 Ezekiel Elliott 210 49.5% 899 10 34 51.5% 4.3 Dak Prescott 43 10.1% 126 1 14 21.2% 2.9 Corey Clement 26 6.1% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

