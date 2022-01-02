Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tony Pollard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) square off in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pollard has 710 yards on 127 carries (47.3 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 36 catches for 288 yards (19.2 per game).
  • He has handled 127, or 30.0%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pollard's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Pollard's 31 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cardinals are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Cardinals.
  • Pollard will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 113.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Cowboys are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Football Team, Pollard carried the ball eight times for 34 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
  • Pollard also tacked on 16 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Pollard has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 20 carries.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Tony Pollard

127

30.0%

710

2

15

22.7%

5.6

Ezekiel Elliott

210

49.5%

899

10

34

51.5%

4.3

Dak Prescott

43

10.1%

126

1

14

21.2%

2.9

Corey Clement

26

6.1%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive