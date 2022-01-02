Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has put up a 1,066-yard season so far (71.1 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 83 passes on 122 targets.
  • So far this season, 20.5% of the 596 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
  • Kelce (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kelce's 95 receiving yards total is 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
  • Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.9 yards per game through the air.
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce did not have a catch in last week's game against the Steelers.
  • Kelce has hauled in 13 passes (17 targets) for 218 yards (72.7 per game) and has two touchdowns during his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

122

20.5%

83

1066

7

12

14.0%

Tyreek Hill

146

24.5%

104

1197

9

19

22.1%

Mecole Hardman

71

11.9%

50

537

2

13

15.1%

Byron Pringle

48

8.1%

34

477

5

5

5.8%

