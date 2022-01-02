In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has put up a 1,066-yard season so far (71.1 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 83 passes on 122 targets.

So far this season, 20.5% of the 596 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kelce's 95 receiving yards total is 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).

Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.9 yards per game through the air.

With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Kelce did not have a catch in last week's game against the Steelers.

Kelce has hauled in 13 passes (17 targets) for 218 yards (72.7 per game) and has two touchdowns during his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 122 20.5% 83 1066 7 12 14.0% Tyreek Hill 146 24.5% 104 1197 9 19 22.1% Mecole Hardman 71 11.9% 50 537 2 13 15.1% Byron Pringle 48 8.1% 34 477 5 5 5.8%

Powered By Data Skrive