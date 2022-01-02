Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has put up a 1,066-yard season so far (71.1 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 83 passes on 122 targets.
- So far this season, 20.5% of the 596 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kelce's 95 receiving yards total is 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
- Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bengals.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.9 yards per game through the air.
- With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Kelce did not have a catch in last week's game against the Steelers.
- Kelce has hauled in 13 passes (17 targets) for 218 yards (72.7 per game) and has two touchdowns during his last three games.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
122
20.5%
83
1066
7
12
14.0%
Tyreek Hill
146
24.5%
104
1197
9
19
22.1%
Mecole Hardman
71
11.9%
50
537
2
13
15.1%
Byron Pringle
48
8.1%
34
477
5
5
5.8%
