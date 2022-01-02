Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Trevor Lawrence has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has thrown for 3,225 yards (215.0 ypg), completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 301 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
  • Lawrence has attempted 43 of his 543 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England

  • The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have conceded 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Lawrence racked up 280 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes.
  • He also added 37 yards on six carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Lawrence has thrown for 711 yards (237.0 ypg), completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's added 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

