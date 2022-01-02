Trevor Lawrence has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has thrown for 3,225 yards (215.0 ypg), completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 301 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Lawrence has attempted 43 of his 543 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have conceded 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Lawrence racked up 280 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes.

He also added 37 yards on six carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Lawrence has thrown for 711 yards (237.0 ypg), completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

He's added 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

Powered By Data Skrive