Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has thrown for 3,225 yards (215.0 ypg), completing 58.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 301 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
- Lawrence has attempted 43 of his 543 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England
- The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have conceded 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Lawrence racked up 280 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes.
- He also added 37 yards on six carries, averaging 6.2 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Lawrence has thrown for 711 yards (237.0 ypg), completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting zero touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He's added 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
