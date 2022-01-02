Tua Tagovailoa will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,339 passing yards (155.9 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage this year (230-of-328) while throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (5.9 ypg) on 35 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Tagovailoa went 19-for-26 (73.1 percent) for 198 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has recorded 638 passing yards (212.7 per game) while going 65-for-94 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6%

