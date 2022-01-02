Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,339 passing yards (155.9 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage this year (230-of-328) while throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (5.9 ypg) on 35 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Tagovailoa went 19-for-26 (73.1 percent) for 198 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has recorded 638 passing yards (212.7 per game) while going 65-for-94 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
