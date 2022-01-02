Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Tua Tagovailoa will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,339 passing yards (155.9 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage this year (230-of-328) while throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 89 rushing yards (5.9 ypg) on 35 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Tagovailoa went 19-for-26 (73.1 percent) for 198 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has recorded 638 passing yards (212.7 per game) while going 65-for-94 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

