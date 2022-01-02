There will be player props available for Ty Johnson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Johnson's New York Jets (4-11) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has 55 carries for 204 yards (13.6 yards per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught 31 passes for 325 yards (21.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 55 of his team's 337 carries this season (16.3%).

The Jets have thrown the football in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Johnson recorded three rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

Johnson will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 87.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.

The Jets are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).

Recent Performances

Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Jaguars.

Over his last three games, Johnson has run for 17 yards on six carries (5.7 ypg).

He's also caught four passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) .

Johnson's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Johnson 55 16.3% 204 1 9 14.5% 3.7 Michael Carter 135 40.1% 566 4 24 38.7% 4.2 Tevin Coleman 79 23.4% 350 0 13 21.0% 4.4 Zach Wilson 25 7.4% 161 4 6 9.7% 6.4

Powered By Data Skrive