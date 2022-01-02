Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player props available for Ty Johnson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Johnson's New York Jets (4-11) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has 55 carries for 204 yards (13.6 yards per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 31 passes for 325 yards (21.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 55 of his team's 337 carries this season (16.3%).
  • The Jets have thrown the football in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Johnson recorded three rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • Johnson will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 87.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
  • The Jets are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).

Recent Performances

  • Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Jaguars.
  • Over his last three games, Johnson has run for 17 yards on six carries (5.7 ypg).
  • He's also caught four passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) .

Johnson's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ty Johnson

55

16.3%

204

1

9

14.5%

3.7

Michael Carter

135

40.1%

566

4

24

38.7%

4.2

Tevin Coleman

79

23.4%

350

0

13

21.0%

4.4

Zach Wilson

25

7.4%

161

4

6

9.7%

6.4

Powered By Data Skrive