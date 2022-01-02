Publish date:
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has 55 carries for 204 yards (13.6 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught 31 passes for 325 yards (21.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 55 of his team's 337 carries this season (16.3%).
- The Jets have thrown the football in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Johnson recorded three rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- Johnson will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 87.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
- The Jets are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (nine this year).
Recent Performances
- Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Jaguars.
- Over his last three games, Johnson has run for 17 yards on six carries (5.7 ypg).
- He's also caught four passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) .
Johnson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ty Johnson
55
16.3%
204
1
9
14.5%
3.7
Michael Carter
135
40.1%
566
4
24
38.7%
4.2
Tevin Coleman
79
23.4%
350
0
13
21.0%
4.4
Zach Wilson
25
7.4%
161
4
6
9.7%
6.4
