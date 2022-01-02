Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Boyd and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has collected 792 receiving yards (52.8 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 63 balls on 88 targets.
  • Boyd has been the target of 18.1% (88 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Boyd put up 27 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs are allowing 257.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Boyd was targeted five times, picking up 85 yards on three receptions (averaging 28.3 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Boyd has collected 236 receiving yards (78.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 16 targets during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive