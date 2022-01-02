In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Boyd and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has collected 792 receiving yards (52.8 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 63 balls on 88 targets.

Boyd has been the target of 18.1% (88 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Boyd put up 27 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are allowing 257.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Boyd was targeted five times, picking up 85 yards on three receptions (averaging 28.3 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Boyd has collected 236 receiving yards (78.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 16 targets during his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

