Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has collected 792 receiving yards (52.8 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 63 balls on 88 targets.
- Boyd has been the target of 18.1% (88 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Boyd put up 27 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs are allowing 257.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Boyd was targeted five times, picking up 85 yards on three receptions (averaging 28.3 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Boyd has collected 236 receiving yards (78.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 16 targets during his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
