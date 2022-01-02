Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Conklin for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin's stat line this year features 54 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 36.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 74 times.
  • Conklin has been the target of 13.6% (74 total) of his team's 543 passing attempts this season.
  • Conklin has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Conklin's five receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Packers are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Conklin, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Conklin will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (234.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Conklin was targeted five times, picking up 44 yards on four receptions.
  • Conklin's 10 targets have resulted in seven catches for 71 yards (23.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

74

13.6%

54

540

3

16

22.5%

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive