Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Conklin for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin's stat line this year features 54 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 36.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 74 times.

Conklin has been the target of 13.6% (74 total) of his team's 543 passing attempts this season.

Conklin has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Conklin's five receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Packers are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conklin, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Conklin will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (234.3 yards allowed per game).

The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Conklin was targeted five times, picking up 44 yards on four receptions.

Conklin's 10 targets have resulted in seven catches for 71 yards (23.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 74 13.6% 54 540 3 16 22.5% Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3%

