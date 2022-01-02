Publish date:
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conklin's stat line this year features 54 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 36.0 yards per game, and has been targeted 74 times.
- Conklin has been the target of 13.6% (74 total) of his team's 543 passing attempts this season.
- Conklin has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Conklin's five receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Packers are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Conklin, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Conklin will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (234.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Rams, Conklin was targeted five times, picking up 44 yards on four receptions.
- Conklin's 10 targets have resulted in seven catches for 71 yards (23.7 ypg) over his last three outings.
Conklin's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Conklin
74
13.6%
54
540
3
16
22.5%
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
