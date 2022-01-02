Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

Tyler Lockett has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) square off in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has reeled in 65 passes for a team-best 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 99 times and averages 70.2 yards per game.
  • Lockett has been the target of 99 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 22.5% of the target share.
  • Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the football 43.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Lockett put up 34 receiving yards in one career matchup, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • This week Lockett will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times and racked up three catches for 30 yards.
  • Lockett's eight catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

99

22.5%

65

1053

5

5

11.4%

D.K. Metcalf

109

24.8%

64

846

9

14

31.8%

Gerald Everett

55

12.5%

44

422

4

7

15.9%

Freddie Swain

37

8.4%

22

253

3

4

9.1%

