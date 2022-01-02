Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has reeled in 65 passes for a team-best 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 99 times and averages 70.2 yards per game.
- Lockett has been the target of 99 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 22.5% of the target share.
- Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the football 43.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Lockett put up 34 receiving yards in one career matchup, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- This week Lockett will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times and racked up three catches for 30 yards.
- Lockett's eight catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
99
22.5%
65
1053
5
5
11.4%
D.K. Metcalf
109
24.8%
64
846
9
14
31.8%
Gerald Everett
55
12.5%
44
422
4
7
15.9%
Freddie Swain
37
8.4%
22
253
3
4
9.1%
