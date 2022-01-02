Tyler Lockett has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) square off in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has reeled in 65 passes for a team-best 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 99 times and averages 70.2 yards per game.

Lockett has been the target of 99 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season, or 22.5% of the target share.

Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the football 43.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Lockett put up 34 receiving yards in one career matchup, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

This week Lockett will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).

With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Lockett was targeted six times and racked up three catches for 30 yards.

Lockett's eight catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 172 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9% Freddie Swain 37 8.4% 22 253 3 4 9.1%

