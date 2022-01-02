Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has been targeted 146 times and has 104 catches, leading the Chiefs with 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 146 of his team's 596 passing attempts this season, or 24.5% of the target share.
- With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Hill's 68 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 270.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals have allowed 22 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together a 19-yard performance against the Steelers last week on two catches while being targeted two times.
- Hill's 19 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 243 yards (81.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
146
24.5%
104
1197
9
19
22.1%
Travis Kelce
122
20.5%
83
1066
7
12
14.0%
Mecole Hardman
71
11.9%
50
537
2
13
15.1%
Byron Pringle
48
8.1%
34
477
5
5
5.8%
