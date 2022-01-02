Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has been targeted 146 times and has 104 catches, leading the Chiefs with 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 146 of his team's 596 passing attempts this season, or 24.5% of the target share.
  • With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hill's 68 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 270.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals have allowed 22 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 19-yard performance against the Steelers last week on two catches while being targeted two times.
  • Hill's 19 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 243 yards (81.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

146

24.5%

104

1197

9

19

22.1%

Travis Kelce

122

20.5%

83

1066

7

12

14.0%

Mecole Hardman

71

11.9%

50

537

2

13

15.1%

Byron Pringle

48

8.1%

34

477

5

5

5.8%

