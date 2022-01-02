Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has been targeted 146 times and has 104 catches, leading the Chiefs with 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 146 of his team's 596 passing attempts this season, or 24.5% of the target share.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hill's 68 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 270.9 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have allowed 22 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 19-yard performance against the Steelers last week on two catches while being targeted two times.

Hill's 19 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 243 yards (81.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 146 24.5% 104 1197 9 19 22.1% Travis Kelce 122 20.5% 83 1066 7 12 14.0% Mecole Hardman 71 11.9% 50 537 2 13 15.1% Byron Pringle 48 8.1% 34 477 5 5 5.8%

