January 2, 2022
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

There will be player prop bet markets available for Van Jefferson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 81 targets have resulted in 44 grabs for 708 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times and racked up one catch for six yards.
  • Jefferson has totaled 87 receiving yards (29.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in five passes on 11 targets during his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

Odell Beckham Jr.

70

-

37

480

4

10

-

