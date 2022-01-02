Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's 81 targets have resulted in 44 grabs for 708 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times and racked up one catch for six yards.
- Jefferson has totaled 87 receiving yards (29.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in five passes on 11 targets during his last three games.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
Odell Beckham Jr.
70
-
37
480
4
10
-
