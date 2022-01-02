There will be player prop bet markets available for Van Jefferson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 81 targets have resulted in 44 grabs for 708 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times and racked up one catch for six yards.

Jefferson has totaled 87 receiving yards (29.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in five passes on 11 targets during his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5% Odell Beckham Jr. 70 - 37 480 4 10 -

Powered By Data Skrive