Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Zach Ertz ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ertz has put together a 638-yard season on 60 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 93 times and averages 39.9 receiving yards.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Ertz is averaging 52.5 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Cowboys, 4.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Ertz has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Ertz was targeted 13 times, totaling 54 yards on eight receptions.

Ertz has also added 170 yards on 19 grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 31 times and put up 56.7 receiving yards per game.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

