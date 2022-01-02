Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Zach Ertz ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ertz has put together a 638-yard season on 60 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 93 times and averages 39.9 receiving yards.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Ertz is averaging 52.5 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Cowboys, 4.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Ertz has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Ertz was targeted 13 times, totaling 54 yards on eight receptions.
  • Ertz has also added 170 yards on 19 grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 31 times and put up 56.7 receiving yards per game.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

