Publish date:
Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ertz has put together a 638-yard season on 60 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 93 times and averages 39.9 receiving yards.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Ertz is averaging 52.5 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Cowboys, 4.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Ertz has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cowboys three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 258.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Ertz was targeted 13 times, totaling 54 yards on eight receptions.
- Ertz has also added 170 yards on 19 grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted 31 times and put up 56.7 receiving yards per game.
Ertz's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
DeAndre Hopkins
64
12.5%
42
572
8
14
20.3%
