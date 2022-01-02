Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Zach Pascal before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal's stat line this year shows 36 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 24.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 65 times.
  • Pascal has been the target of 14.0% (65 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Pascal totaled 27 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Raiders, 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Raiders.
  • The 231.0 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.
  • Pascal has two receptions (on five targets) for 29 yards during his last three games, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

Jack Doyle

41

8.8%

28

291

3

7

11.9%

