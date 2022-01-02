Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal's stat line this year shows 36 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 24.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 65 times.
- Pascal has been the target of 14.0% (65 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Pascal totaled 27 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Raiders, 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Raiders.
- The 231.0 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.
- Pascal has two receptions (on five targets) for 29 yards during his last three games, averaging 9.7 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
65
14.0%
36
369
3
12
20.3%
Michael Pittman Jr.
116
24.9%
76
971
5
14
23.7%
Jonathan Taylor
45
9.7%
36
336
2
2
3.4%
Jack Doyle
41
8.8%
28
291
3
7
11.9%
