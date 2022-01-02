There will be player prop betting options available for Zach Pascal before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal's stat line this year shows 36 catches for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 24.6 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 65 times.

Pascal has been the target of 14.0% (65 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Pascal has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Pascal totaled 27 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Raiders, 0.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Raiders.

The 231.0 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.

Pascal has two receptions (on five targets) for 29 yards during his last three games, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4% Jack Doyle 41 8.8% 28 291 3 7 11.9%

