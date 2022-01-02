Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Zach Wilson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Wilson and the New York Jets (4-11) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has 2,013 passing yards (134.2 ypg) to lead New York, completing 56.7% of his throws and collecting seven touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

He also has 161 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus four rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.

Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 259.6 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Wilson went 14-for-22 (63.6%) for 102 yards with one touchdown pass.

Wilson tacked on four carries for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per attempt while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Wilson has 474 passing yards (158.0 ypg) to lead New York, completing 52.9% of his throws and recording one touchdown pass with zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 136 rushing yards (45.3 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2%

