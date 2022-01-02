Publish date:
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has 2,013 passing yards (134.2 ypg) to lead New York, completing 56.7% of his throws and collecting seven touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.
- He also has 161 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus four rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.
- The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.
- Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 259.6 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Wilson went 14-for-22 (63.6%) for 102 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Wilson tacked on four carries for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per attempt while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Wilson has 474 passing yards (158.0 ypg) to lead New York, completing 52.9% of his throws and recording one touchdown pass with zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 136 rushing yards (45.3 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
