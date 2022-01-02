Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Zach Wilson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Wilson and the New York Jets (4-11) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has 2,013 passing yards (134.2 ypg) to lead New York, completing 56.7% of his throws and collecting seven touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 161 rushing yards on 25 carries (plus four rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.7 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.
  • Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 259.6 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Wilson went 14-for-22 (63.6%) for 102 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Wilson tacked on four carries for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per attempt while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Wilson has 474 passing yards (158.0 ypg) to lead New York, completing 52.9% of his throws and recording one touchdown pass with zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 136 rushing yards (45.3 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

