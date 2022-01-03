Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Baker Mayfield, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (7-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 passing yards this season (188.3 per game) and has a 62.4% completion percentage (237-of-380), throwing 15 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions.

He also adds 118 rushing yards (7.9 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield has attempted 41 of his 380 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Mayfield averages 171.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Steelers, 57.0 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Mayfield threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Steelers.

This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (243.4 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Mayfield went 21-for-36 (58.3 percent) for 222 yards, while tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Mayfield tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

In his last three games, Mayfield has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 per game) while completing 63.2% of his passes (43-of-68), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 10.7% 28 483 3 2 4.0% Jarvis Landry 69 15.1% 42 452 1 8 16.0% David Njoku 47 10.3% 30 436 3 7 14.0%

