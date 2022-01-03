Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Baker Mayfield, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (7-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 passing yards this season (188.3 per game) and has a 62.4% completion percentage (237-of-380), throwing 15 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions.
  • He also adds 118 rushing yards (7.9 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mayfield has attempted 41 of his 380 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Mayfield averages 171.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Steelers, 57.0 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Mayfield threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Steelers.
  • This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (243.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Packers, Mayfield went 21-for-36 (58.3 percent) for 222 yards, while tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • Mayfield tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
  • In his last three games, Mayfield has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 per game) while completing 63.2% of his passes (43-of-68), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

49

10.7%

28

483

3

2

4.0%

Jarvis Landry

69

15.1%

42

452

1

8

16.0%

David Njoku

47

10.3%

30

436

3

7

14.0%

