Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 passing yards this season (188.3 per game) and has a 62.4% completion percentage (237-of-380), throwing 15 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions.
- He also adds 118 rushing yards (7.9 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Mayfield has attempted 41 of his 380 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Mayfield averages 171.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Steelers, 57.0 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
- Mayfield threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Steelers.
- This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (243.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Packers, Mayfield went 21-for-36 (58.3 percent) for 222 yards, while tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Mayfield tacked on 11 yards on two carries, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
- In his last three games, Mayfield has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 per game) while completing 63.2% of his passes (43-of-68), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
49
10.7%
28
483
3
2
4.0%
Jarvis Landry
69
15.1%
42
452
1
8
16.0%
David Njoku
47
10.3%
30
436
3
7
14.0%
