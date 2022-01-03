Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,373 passing yards this season (224.9 per game) and has a 65.2% completion percentage (336-of-515), throwing 20 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.
  • He has added 10 rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Roethlisberger accounts for 59.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 515 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In nine matchups against the Browns, Roethlisberger averaged 216.8 passing yards per game, 27.7 yards below his over/under for Monday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Browns.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 230.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 159 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • In his last three outings, Roethlisberger has thrown for 615 yards (205.0 per game) while completing 67 of 100 passes (67%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has five rushing yards on four carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 1.7 yards per game on the ground.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

