Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,373 passing yards this season (224.9 per game) and has a 65.2% completion percentage (336-of-515), throwing 20 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.
- He has added 10 rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Roethlisberger accounts for 59.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 515 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In nine matchups against the Browns, Roethlisberger averaged 216.8 passing yards per game, 27.7 yards below his over/under for Monday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Browns.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 230.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 159 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- In his last three outings, Roethlisberger has thrown for 615 yards (205.0 per game) while completing 67 of 100 passes (67%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has five rushing yards on four carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 1.7 yards per game on the ground.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
