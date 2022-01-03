Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,373 passing yards this season (224.9 per game) and has a 65.2% completion percentage (336-of-515), throwing 20 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.

He has added 10 rushing yards (0.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Roethlisberger accounts for 59.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 515 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In nine matchups against the Browns, Roethlisberger averaged 216.8 passing yards per game, 27.7 yards below his over/under for Monday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Browns.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 230.2 yards per game through the air.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 159 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

In his last three outings, Roethlisberger has thrown for 615 yards (205.0 per game) while completing 67 of 100 passes (67%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has five rushing yards on four carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 1.7 yards per game on the ground.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9%

