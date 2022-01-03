Skip to main content
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Chase Claypool before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool's 51 catches (on 89 targets) have netted him 806 yards (53.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Claypool has been the target of 89 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
  • Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his four matchups against the Browns, Claypool's 69.8 receiving yards average is 16.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
  • Claypool, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The 230.2 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Claypool put together a 41-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
  • In his last three games, Claypool has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 146 yards, averaging 48.7 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

