Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's 51 catches (on 89 targets) have netted him 806 yards (53.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Claypool has been the target of 89 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
- Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his four matchups against the Browns, Claypool's 69.8 receiving yards average is 16.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
- Claypool, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The 230.2 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Claypool put together a 41-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
- In his last three games, Claypool has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 146 yards, averaging 48.7 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
Powered By Data Skrive