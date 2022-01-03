There will be player prop betting options available for Chase Claypool before he takes to the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 51 catches (on 89 targets) have netted him 806 yards (53.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Claypool has been the target of 89 of his team's 574 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his four matchups against the Browns, Claypool's 69.8 receiving yards average is 16.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game (53.5).

Claypool, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The 230.2 passing yards the Browns give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Claypool put together a 41-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Claypool has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 146 yards, averaging 48.7 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

