The Cleveland Browns (7-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) will face each other in a Week 17 NFL clash of AFC North opponents.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland's games this season have gone over 41.5 points eight of 15 times.

So far this season, 60% of Pittsburgh's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 41.5.

Monday's total is 0.5 points higher than the combined 41 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 5.1 points lower than the 46.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 46.1 points per game in 2021, 4.6 more than Monday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

This season, the Browns have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Browns put up 20.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Steelers allow per contest (24.7).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.

The Browns collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5), than the Steelers give up per contest (368.4).

Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals more than 368.4 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's 15 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Steelers are 5-4 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Steelers put up 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Browns give up.

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.

The Steelers collect just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns give up per contest (321.0).

Pittsburgh is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall when the team piles up over 321.0 yards.

The Steelers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-2-1 overall, at home.

At home, as 1-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-5).

In eight home games this year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.3 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

In away games, Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

Cleveland has gone over the total in four of seven away games this year.

The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.4 points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

