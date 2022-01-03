Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cleveland Browns (7-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) will face each other in a Week 17 NFL clash of AFC North opponents.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over 41.5 points eight of 15 times.
  • So far this season, 60% of Pittsburgh's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 41.5.
  • Monday's total is 0.5 points higher than the combined 41 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 5.1 points lower than the 46.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 46.1 points per game in 2021, 4.6 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Cleveland has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • This season, the Browns have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Browns put up 20.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Steelers allow per contest (24.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.
  • The Browns collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5), than the Steelers give up per contest (368.4).
  • Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals more than 368.4 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.
  • In Pittsburgh's 15 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers are 5-4 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers put up 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Browns give up.
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 21.9 points.
  • The Steelers collect just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns give up per contest (321.0).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall when the team piles up over 321.0 yards.
  • The Steelers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-2-1 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 1-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-5).
  • In eight home games this year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.3 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • In away games, Cleveland is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • Cleveland has gone over the total in four of seven away games this year.
  • The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.4 points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.