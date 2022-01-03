Publish date:
D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds
D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has 398 yards on 70 carries (26.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He also has 17 receptions for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
- He has received 70 of his team's 424 carries this season (16.5%).
- The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Over his six career matchups against the Steelers, Johnson averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game, 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Conceding 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.
- This year the Steelers are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Johnson carried the ball four times for 58 yards (14.5 yards per carry).
- Johnson has 78 rushing yards on nine attempts (26.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.
- He also has 32 receiving yards on six catches (10.7 yards per game) . .
Johnson's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Ernest Johnson
70
16.5%
398
2
12
15.4%
5.7
Nick Chubb
207
48.8%
1,143
8
35
44.9%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
78
18.4%
386
5
15
19.2%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
35
8.3%
118
1
3
3.8%
3.4
