Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before D'Ernest Johnson hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Johnson's Cleveland Browns (7-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has 398 yards on 70 carries (26.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has 17 receptions for 126 yards (8.4 per game).
  • He has received 70 of his team's 424 carries this season (16.5%).
  • The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Over his six career matchups against the Steelers, Johnson averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game, 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Conceding 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.
  • This year the Steelers are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Johnson carried the ball four times for 58 yards (14.5 yards per carry).
  • Johnson has 78 rushing yards on nine attempts (26.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.
  • He also has 32 receiving yards on six catches (10.7 yards per game) .
    • .

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

Powered By Data Skrive