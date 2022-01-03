Before D'Ernest Johnson hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Johnson's Cleveland Browns (7-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has 398 yards on 70 carries (26.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He also has 17 receptions for 126 yards (8.4 per game).

He has received 70 of his team's 424 carries this season (16.5%).

The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Over his six career matchups against the Steelers, Johnson averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game, 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Conceding 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.

This year the Steelers are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Johnson carried the ball four times for 58 yards (14.5 yards per carry).

Johnson has 78 rushing yards on nine attempts (26.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.

He also has 32 receiving yards on six catches (10.7 yards per game) . .

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

