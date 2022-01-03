In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Diontae Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has been targeted 144 times and has 92 catches, leading the Steelers with 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 ypg) plus seven touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (144 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his six matchups against the Browns, Johnson's 57 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (72.5).

Johnson, in six matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Browns are conceding 230.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Johnson was targeted nine times and racked up six catches for 51 yards and scored one touchdown.

Johnson's 16 receptions (on 24 targets) have netted him 165 yards (55.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

