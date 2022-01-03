Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Diontae Johnson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has been targeted 144 times and has 92 catches, leading the Steelers with 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 ypg) plus seven touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (144 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his six matchups against the Browns, Johnson's 57 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (72.5).
  • Johnson, in six matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Browns are conceding 230.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chiefs, Johnson was targeted nine times and racked up six catches for 51 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Johnson's 16 receptions (on 24 targets) have netted him 165 yards (55.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

