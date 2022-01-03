In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Donovan Peoples-Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC North foes square off in Week 17 when Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Browns (7-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones' 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) are the best mark amongst the Browns. He's been targeted 49 times, and has 28 receptions and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 10.7% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Peoples-Jones is averaging 4.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Steelers, 36.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (41.5).

In four matchups with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones has not had a touchdown catch.

The Steelers have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 243.4 yards per game through the air.

The Steelers have allowed 22 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Peoples-Jones put together a five-yard performance against the Packers last week on one catch while being targeted six times.

Peoples-Jones' stat line in his last three games includes 10 grabs for 143 yards. He averaged 47.7 yards per game, and was targeted 21 times.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 10.7% 28 483 3 2 4.0% Jarvis Landry 69 15.1% 42 452 1 8 16.0% David Njoku 47 10.3% 30 436 3 7 14.0% Austin Hooper 56 12.2% 36 317 3 11 22.0%

