January 3, 2022
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Donovan Peoples-Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. AFC North foes square off in Week 17 when Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Browns (7-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones' 483 receiving yards (32.2 per game) are the best mark amongst the Browns. He's been targeted 49 times, and has 28 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 10.7% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Peoples-Jones is averaging 4.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Steelers, 36.7 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (41.5).
  • In four matchups with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 243.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Steelers have allowed 22 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Peoples-Jones put together a five-yard performance against the Packers last week on one catch while being targeted six times.
  • Peoples-Jones' stat line in his last three games includes 10 grabs for 143 yards. He averaged 47.7 yards per game, and was targeted 21 times.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

49

10.7%

28

483

3

2

4.0%

Jarvis Landry

69

15.1%

42

452

1

8

16.0%

David Njoku

47

10.3%

30

436

3

7

14.0%

Austin Hooper

56

12.2%

36

317

3

11

22.0%

