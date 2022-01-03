The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship is between the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 52.5 points six of 14 times.

Alabama's games have gone over 52.5 points in 10 of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points more than Monday's over/under.

This contest's total is 23.7 points more than the 28.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's total of 52.5 .

The 52.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 8-5 in their 13 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Bulldogs average 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs collect 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (298.9).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team churns out more than 298.9 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (20).

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Crimson Tide rack up 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs surrender (9.6).

When Alabama records more than 9.6 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (259.8).

In games that Alabama amasses over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats