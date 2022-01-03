Publish date:
Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia's games this season have gone over 52.5 points six of 14 times.
- Alabama's games have gone over 52.5 points in 10 of 13 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.4, is 27.9 points more than Monday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 23.7 points more than the 28.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's total of 52.5 .
- The 52.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 8-5 in their 13 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs average 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.2).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 149.0 more yards per game (447.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (298.9).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team churns out more than 298.9 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (20).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Crimson Tide have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs surrender (9.6).
- When Alabama records more than 9.6 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide collect 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (259.8).
- In games that Alabama amasses over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 11 times, eight fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20