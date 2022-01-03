Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 17 clash with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over 42 points 10 of 15 times.
  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in 11 of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 51.1 points per game, 9.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 46.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.4 more than the 42 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 47.6, 5.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.
  • The 49.1 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Green Bay's 15 games this season, it has 11 wins against the spread.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over six times in 15 opportunities (40%).
  • The Packers score 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Vikings allow.
  • Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.8 points.
  • The Packers average 357.1 yards per game, 21.9 fewer yards than the 379.0 the Vikings give up per matchup.
  • Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 379.0 yards.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (22).
  • Minnesota has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).
  • The Vikings put up 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers allow (21.6).
  • Minnesota is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.
  • The Vikings rack up 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers give up.
  • When Minnesota totals over 331.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This year the Vikings have 13 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • In seven games at home this season, Green Bay has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Packers home games average 47.0 points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (42).
  • Minnesota is 5-3 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games.
  • In eight away games this season, Minnesota has gone over the total six times.
  • This season, Vikings away games average 48.8 points, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under (42).

