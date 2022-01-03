The Green Bay Packers (12-3) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 17 clash with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 42 points 10 of 15 times.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in 11 of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 51.1 points per game, 9.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 46.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.4 more than the 42 total in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.6, 5.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's 15 games this season, it has 11 wins against the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over six times in 15 opportunities (40%).

The Packers score 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Vikings allow.

Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.8 points.

The Packers average 357.1 yards per game, 21.9 fewer yards than the 379.0 the Vikings give up per matchup.

Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 379.0 yards.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (22).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).

The Vikings put up 4.0 more points per game (25.6) than the Packers allow (21.6).

Minnesota is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Vikings rack up 375.4 yards per game, 44.1 more yards than the 331.3 the Packers give up.

When Minnesota totals over 331.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year the Vikings have 13 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (26).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

In seven games at home this season, Green Bay has hit the over three times.

This season, Packers home games average 47.0 points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Minnesota is 5-3 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games.

In eight away games this season, Minnesota has gone over the total six times.

This season, Vikings away games average 48.8 points, 6.8 more than this contest's over/under (42).

