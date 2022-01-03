Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 53.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Tuesday's total.
- The 48-point over/under for this game is 12.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 6-5-1 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Wildcats have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Wildcats put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers give up.
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per matchup (372.2).
- Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 372.2 yards.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
LSU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, LSU is 5-5-1 this season.
- The Tigers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this year.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Tigers put up 27.1 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats allow (21.1).
- LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
- The Tigers collect 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348.0 the Wildcats allow.
- LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 348.0 yards.
- This year the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13