The Kansas State Wildcats will play the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in seven of 12 games this season.

LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Tuesday's total.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 12.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Wildcats have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Wildcats put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per contest the Tigers give up.

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats rack up just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per matchup (372.2).

Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 372.2 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, LSU is 5-5-1 this season.

The Tigers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 4.5 points or more this year.

LSU's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Tigers put up 27.1 points per game, 6.0 more than the Wildcats allow (21.1).

LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Tigers collect 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348.0 the Wildcats allow.

LSU is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 348.0 yards.

This year the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Season Stats