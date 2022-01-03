Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Kareem Hunt will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North opponents square off in Week 17 when Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hunt has rushed for 386 yards (25.7 per game) on 78 carries with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 22 receptions for 174 yards (11.6 per game).
  • He has handled 78, or 18.4%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Over his eight career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 34.9 rushing yards against the Steelers, 7.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Steelers, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Hunt will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 142.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • This season the Steelers are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • In his last three games, Hunt has collected 5 yards (1.7 per game) on two attempts.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

