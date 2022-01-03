Kareem Hunt will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North opponents square off in Week 17 when Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has rushed for 386 yards (25.7 per game) on 78 carries with five touchdowns.

He also has 22 receptions for 174 yards (11.6 per game).

He has handled 78, or 18.4%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Over his eight career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 34.9 rushing yards against the Steelers, 7.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Steelers, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Hunt will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 142.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

This season the Steelers are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

In his last three games, Hunt has collected 5 yards (1.7 per game) on two attempts.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

