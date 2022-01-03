Publish date:
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hunt has rushed for 386 yards (25.7 per game) on 78 carries with five touchdowns.
- He also has 22 receptions for 174 yards (11.6 per game).
- He has handled 78, or 18.4%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
- The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Over his eight career matchups against them, Hunt has averaged 34.9 rushing yards against the Steelers, 7.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Steelers, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- Hunt will go up against a Steelers squad that allows 142.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
- This season the Steelers are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).
Recent Performances
- Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- In his last three games, Hunt has collected 5 yards (1.7 per game) on two attempts.
Hunt's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kareem Hunt
78
18.4%
386
5
15
19.2%
4.9
Nick Chubb
207
48.8%
1,143
8
35
44.9%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
70
16.5%
398
2
12
15.4%
5.7
Baker Mayfield
35
8.3%
118
1
3
3.8%
3.4
