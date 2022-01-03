Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Najee Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) have come on 268 carries, with six touchdowns.

He also averages 28.1 receiving yards per game, catching 67 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

He has handled 268, or 76.6%, of his team's 350 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his single career matchup against the Browns, Harris had 91 rushing yards, 18.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Harris ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Browns.

Harris will go up against a Browns squad that allows 105.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

The Browns have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Harris rushed 19 times for 93 yards (4.9 yards per carry).

He chipped in with five receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.

Harris has put up 205 rushing yards on 51 carries (68.3 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also caught 10 balls for 35 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 268 76.6% 984 6 26 72.2% 3.7 Benny Snell Jr. 23 6.6% 74 0 0 0.0% 3.2 Chase Claypool 11 3.1% 63 0 2 5.6% 5.7 Mason Rudolph 5 1.4% 53 0 1 2.8% 10.6

