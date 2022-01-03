Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Ahead of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Najee Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris' team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) have come on 268 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 28.1 receiving yards per game, catching 67 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 268, or 76.6%, of his team's 350 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his single career matchup against the Browns, Harris had 91 rushing yards, 18.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Harris ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Browns.
  • Harris will go up against a Browns squad that allows 105.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Browns have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Harris rushed 19 times for 93 yards (4.9 yards per carry).
  • He chipped in with five receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
  • Harris has put up 205 rushing yards on 51 carries (68.3 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught 10 balls for 35 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

268

76.6%

984

6

26

72.2%

3.7

Benny Snell Jr.

23

6.6%

74

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

3.1%

63

0

2

5.6%

5.7

Mason Rudolph

5

1.4%

53

0

1

2.8%

10.6

