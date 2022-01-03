Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) have come on 268 carries, with six touchdowns.
- He also averages 28.1 receiving yards per game, catching 67 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 268, or 76.6%, of his team's 350 rushing attempts this season.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his single career matchup against the Browns, Harris had 91 rushing yards, 18.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Harris ran for a touchdown in that contest against the Browns.
- Harris will go up against a Browns squad that allows 105.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
- The Browns have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Harris rushed 19 times for 93 yards (4.9 yards per carry).
- He chipped in with five receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
- Harris has put up 205 rushing yards on 51 carries (68.3 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three outings.
- He's also caught 10 balls for 35 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
268
76.6%
984
6
26
72.2%
3.7
Benny Snell Jr.
23
6.6%
74
0
0
0.0%
3.2
Chase Claypool
11
3.1%
63
0
2
5.6%
5.7
Mason Rudolph
5
1.4%
53
0
1
2.8%
10.6
