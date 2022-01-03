Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Nick Chubb's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has run for a team-leading 1,143 yards on 207 carries (76.2 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
  • He also averages 11.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 207 of his team's 424 carries this season (48.8%).
  • The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his seven career matchups against the Steelers, Chubb averaged 68.7 rushing yards per game, 22.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.
  • The Browns are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Chubb carried the ball 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Chubb tacked on three catches for 58 yards.
  • Chubb has 276 rushing yards (92.0 ypg) on 57 carries with two touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He also has seven receptions for 66 yards (22.0 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

