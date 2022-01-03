Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has run for a team-leading 1,143 yards on 207 carries (76.2 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- He also averages 11.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 207 of his team's 424 carries this season (48.8%).
- The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his seven career matchups against the Steelers, Chubb averaged 68.7 rushing yards per game, 22.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.
- The Browns are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Chubb carried the ball 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Chubb tacked on three catches for 58 yards.
- Chubb has 276 rushing yards (92.0 ypg) on 57 carries with two touchdowns over his last three games.
- He also has seven receptions for 66 yards (22.0 per game).
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
207
48.8%
1,143
8
35
44.9%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
70
16.5%
398
2
12
15.4%
5.7
Kareem Hunt
78
18.4%
386
5
15
19.2%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
35
8.3%
118
1
3
3.8%
3.4
