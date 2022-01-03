Before placing any wagers on Nick Chubb's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has run for a team-leading 1,143 yards on 207 carries (76.2 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

He also averages 11.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 207 of his team's 424 carries this season (48.8%).

The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his seven career matchups against the Steelers, Chubb averaged 68.7 rushing yards per game, 22.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the league.

The Browns are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Chubb carried the ball 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Chubb tacked on three catches for 58 yards.

Chubb has 276 rushing yards (92.0 ypg) on 57 carries with two touchdowns over his last three games.

He also has seven receptions for 66 yards (22.0 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

