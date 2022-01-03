Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has put up 422 yards (on 49 catches) with seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 28.1 yards per game.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 11.1% (64 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
- Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Freiermuth put up 44 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Browns, 9.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Browns.
- The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 230.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Freiermuth did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Chiefs.
- Over his last three outings, Freiermuth has six receptions (seven targets) for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 23.0 yards per game.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
