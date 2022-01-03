Skip to main content
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Pat Freiermuth for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has put up 422 yards (on 49 catches) with seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 28.1 yards per game.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 11.1% (64 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
  • Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Freiermuth put up 44 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Browns, 9.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Browns.
  • The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 230.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Freiermuth did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Chiefs.
  • Over his last three outings, Freiermuth has six receptions (seven targets) for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

