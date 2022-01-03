Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Pat Freiermuth for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has put up 422 yards (on 49 catches) with seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 28.1 yards per game.

Freiermuth has been the target of 11.1% (64 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.

Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Freiermuth put up 44 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Browns, 9.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Browns.

The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 230.2 yards per game through the air.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Chiefs.

Over his last three outings, Freiermuth has six receptions (seven targets) for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5% Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9%

