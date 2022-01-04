In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Brown has 59 catches (on 99 targets) and leads the Titans with 801 receiving yards (50.1 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 99 of his team's 503 passing attempts this season, or 19.7% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

In his five matchups against the Texans, Brown's 99 receiving yards average is 18.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).

Brown, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.

The Texans are allowing 253.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Dolphins, Brown was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per catch).

Brown has chipped in with 186 yards on 13 grabs and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times and put up 62.0 receiving yards per game.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

