A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has rushed for 740 yards on 173 carries (46.3 ypg), with five touchdowns.
- And he has caught 33 passes for 309 yards (19.3 per game) with two TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 419 times this season, and he's taken 173 of those attempts (41.3%).
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Dillon has averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions, 38.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games against the Lions Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Conceding 135.9 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Lions are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Dillon carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- He added two receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.
- Dillon has 126 rushing yards on 30 attempts (42.0 yards per carry) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.
- Dillon has also caught six passes for 48 yards (16.0 ypg).
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
173
41.3%
740
5
37
46.8%
4.3
Aaron Jones
171
40.8%
799
4
32
40.5%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
32
7.6%
94
3
7
8.9%
2.9
Patrick Taylor
12
2.9%
36
0
3
3.8%
3.0
