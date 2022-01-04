Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player props available for A.J. Dillon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has rushed for 740 yards on 173 carries (46.3 ypg), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 33 passes for 309 yards (19.3 per game) with two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 419 times this season, and he's taken 173 of those attempts (41.3%).
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Dillon has averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions, 38.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Lions Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Conceding 135.9 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Lions are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Dillon carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He added two receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.
  • Dillon has 126 rushing yards on 30 attempts (42.0 yards per carry) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • Dillon has also caught six passes for 48 yards (16.0 ypg).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

173

41.3%

740

5

37

46.8%

4.3

Aaron Jones

171

40.8%

799

4

32

40.5%

4.7

Aaron Rodgers

32

7.6%

94

3

7

8.9%

2.9

Patrick Taylor

12

2.9%

36

0

3

3.8%

3.0

Powered By Data Skrive